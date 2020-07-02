Wash Bates, 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Russellville

Mabel Bonds, 11 a.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka

Annie Casey, 11 a.m., Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield

Claudette Ingram, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Peggy Keeton, 1 p.m., One Lost Sheep Church, Florence

Thomas Parker Sr., 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Dorothy Scott, 1 p.m., Shady Grove Cemetery at Liberty Hill

Efren Segovia, 2 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur

Scenia Stonecipher, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Hayden Tucker, 1 p.m., Bear Creek Community Church

Beverly Watson, 4-5:30 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence

Tags