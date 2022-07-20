Millie Nichols, 11 a.m., North Carolina Cemetery

Peggy Sue Sims, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Nolon Wheeler, 11 a.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Bradley White, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.