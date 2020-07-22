Dorothy Allen, 12:30 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Hilard Ayers, 2 p.m., New Lagrange Missionary Baptist Church

Rebecca Craft, 10 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Francis Eckl, 10 a.m., Saint Michael’s Cemetery, St. Florian

Carolyn Fuqua, 11 a.m., Butler Cemetery, Rogersville

Kenny Hess, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Jimmy Landtroop, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Becky Morris, 1 p.m., Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Esther Shults, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

