James Clemmons, 10 a.m., Greenhill Cemetery

Guy Golliver, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Gene Gooch, 3 p.m., Woodmont Academy of Fine Arts, Florence

Robert Hayes, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Bobby Long, 11:30 a.m., Williams Funeral Chapel, Florence

Louise Mattiace, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Robert Musgrove, 1 p.m., Florence Cemetery

Eddie Smith, 1 p.m., Cave Spring Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Ella Williams, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Russellville

Tim Word, 11 a.m., Bethel Cemetery

