Kenneth Behel, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel

Judy Chandler, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Benny Dunn Sr., 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Gilbert Gibson Jr., 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel

Harold Pool, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.