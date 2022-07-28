Brenda Byrd, 12-1:45 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Anne Green, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Rafael Marchen, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Lillian Myrick, 11 a.m., Shiloh Cemetery
Anthony Scott, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented