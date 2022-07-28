Brenda Byrd, 12-1:45 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Anne Green, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Rafael Marchen, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Lillian Myrick, 11 a.m., Shiloh Cemetery

Anthony Scott, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

