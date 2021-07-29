Donald Ayers, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Jimmy Clemmons, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Chapel, Florence
Florine Gargis, 10 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Florence Medley, 2:30 p.m., Houser Cemetery
Pamela Morris, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
