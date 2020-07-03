Hakan Baker, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Andre Cribb, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home
Richard Green, 6 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home
Kevin Landers, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Danny Miller, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Altha Nunery, 12 p.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Betty Prince, 2 p.m., Shady Grove Cemetery at Liberty Hill
Carmen Ruiz, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Russellville
Corey Stults, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Stephanie Thomas, 1 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Jennifer Warren, 11 a.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Mary Widmayer, 2 p.m., Wayne County Memorial Gardens
Commented