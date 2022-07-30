Scott Berry, 11 a.m., Hendrix Chapel, Florence

Anna Clark, 1 p.m., College View Church of Christ, Florence

Daniel Crossley, 1 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church #2, Holly Pond

Betsy Gardiner, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia

David Garner, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek

Jimmy Gentle, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Mary Jones, 11 a.m., St. Mark MB Church, Florence

Kevin McCarley, 2-5, Sweetwater Depot, S. Royal Avenue, Florence

Karon Murphy, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Lee Pierce, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Aubrey Smith, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Johnnie Smith, 12 p.m., Springhill Baptist Church, Clarksville, TN

