Scott Berry, 11 a.m., Hendrix Chapel, Florence
Anna Clark, 1 p.m., College View Church of Christ, Florence
Daniel Crossley, 1 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church #2, Holly Pond
Betsy Gardiner, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia
David Garner, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek
Jimmy Gentle, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Mary Jones, 11 a.m., St. Mark MB Church, Florence
Kevin McCarley, 2-5, Sweetwater Depot, S. Royal Avenue, Florence
Karon Murphy, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Lee Pierce, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Aubrey Smith, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Johnnie Smith, 12 p.m., Springhill Baptist Church, Clarksville, TN
