Sammy Arnold, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Charles Bermele, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Florence

Mildred Brown, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Cynthia Edgil, 10 a.m., Williams Funeral Chapel, Florence

Doyle Faulkner, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Dennis Haynes, 11 a.m., Barton Cemetery

James Mitchell Jr., noon, Neal Funeral Home

Mattie Morris, 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia

Elmo Nix, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Chapel, Russellville

John Richardson, 3 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka

Nora Thompson, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

Alice Turner, 12-1 memorial, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Dwight Waits, 10 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Ronnie Wilson, 11 a.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Mike Witt, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags