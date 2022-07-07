Roger Batrum, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Charles Griswold, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

Al Hathorn, 10 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Tommy Mansell, 2-2:45, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Donna McGee, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Ray Nolen, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Lula Reedus, 1 p.m., Red Bank MB Church

Ruby Rhea, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Josh Smith, 1 p.m., Trinity Life Tabernacle

Patsy Smith, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Shelby Trousdale, 1 p.m., Florence Blvd. Church of Christ

