Robert Green, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Emma Meade, noon, Oakwood Cemetery

Bruce Moats, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags