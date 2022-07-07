Barbara Barrier, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah
Wayner Barrios, 6 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Faye Hand, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
JoAnn Heupel, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Billy Hughey, 1 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Huntsville
Martha Nelson, 11:30 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Carline Richardson, 10 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
William Ricks, 12 p.m., Mt. Olievia MB Church, Muscle Shoals
Sylvester Rigling, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Dorthy Tidwell, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Daricus Yarbrough, 1 p.m., First M.B. Church, Town Creek
Commented