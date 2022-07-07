Barbara Barrier, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah

Wayner Barrios, 6 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Faye Hand, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

JoAnn Heupel, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Billy Hughey, 1 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Huntsville

Martha Nelson, 11:30 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Carline Richardson, 10 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

William Ricks, 12 p.m., Mt. Olievia MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Sylvester Rigling, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Dorthy Tidwell, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Daricus Yarbrough, 1 p.m., First M.B. Church, Town Creek

