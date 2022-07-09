Julia Barnett, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Sheneaka Davis, 11 a.m., Waschilla Cemetery, Town Creek

Hayley Frazer, 2 p.m., The Church of Station Hill, Spring Hill, TN

Alvin Hill, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Deagan Miller, 11-1 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Darrious Smith, 3 p.m., Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence

Billie Turner, 1 p.m., Christ Chapel, Florence

Imogene White, 11 a.m., Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield

