Julia Barnett, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Sheneaka Davis, 11 a.m., Waschilla Cemetery, Town Creek
Hayley Frazer, 2 p.m., The Church of Station Hill, Spring Hill, TN
Alvin Hill, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Deagan Miller, 11-1 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Darrious Smith, 3 p.m., Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence
Billie Turner, 1 p.m., Christ Chapel, Florence
Imogene White, 11 a.m., Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield
