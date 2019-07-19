Melva Bishop, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Stephen Brown, 4 p.m., Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS

George Camron, 2:30 p.m., Ramah Missionary Baptist Church, Leoma

Brenda Gobbell, 1 p.m., Highland Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Ella Johnson, 11 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

Peggy Johnson, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Gloria Smith, 2 p.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

Sherry Valentine, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Roger Woodworth, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home

