Edgar Jr. Hicks, 2 p.m., St. James MB Church, Tuscumbia

Donnie Horrison, 11 a.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Tuscumbia

Donna Huguley, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Leslie Ingle, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Mary Knowles, 1 p.m., Mt. Olive MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Janice McLaughlin, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

John Robbins, 11 a.m., Blue Water Polo Club, Killen

Jack Romans, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Billy Joe Scott, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Norman Simbeck, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Brown Thompson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Gurnice Welch, 11 a.m., Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

