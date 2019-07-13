Geneva Alexander, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home

Chiquita Barrett, 11 a.m., St. James MB Church, Leighton

Geraldine Bell, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Larry Bonds, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Gail Davis, 11 a.m., Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS

Beatrice Evans, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Lula Fawcett, 1 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Joyce Hamilton, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia

Bob Kurek, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Eric Moreland, 3-4:30 p.m. Colbert Memorial Chapel

Linda Odom, 3:30 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Johnie Parker, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home

Willene Reynolds, 1 p.m., Wright Methodist Church

Virgil Spurgeon, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Joyce Staggs, 1 p.m., Shackelford’s, Waynesboro

Ronald Staggs, 6 p.m., Lindsey’s Chapel Church, Cloverdale

