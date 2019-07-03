T.J. Brown, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Brenda Butler, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence

Ronnie Coffey, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Gwen Creasy, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Christopher Douglass, Noon, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence

Brenda Garrard, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Randy Graham Sr., 1 p.m., Higgins Cemetery, Athens

Donald McMeans Jr., 2 p.m., Poplar Creek Cemetery

Hubert Scott, 10 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Marie Shaw, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence

