Brenda Beckham, 2 p.m., Pisgah Cemetery

James Crabb, 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens

Vivian Garner, 12 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek

Gloria Jeffreys, 4 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek

Gloria Murphy, 2 p.m., Masterson Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags