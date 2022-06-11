Ronnie Burbank, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Tammy Caperton, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Teanice Harrison, 2:30 p.m., Chucky Mullins Center, Russellville

Kevin Jordan, 1 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville

Carol Katic, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Mac McDonald, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bennie Noel, 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Florence

Alexander Parker, 12 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Judy Smith, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.