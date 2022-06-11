Ronnie Burbank, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Tammy Caperton, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Teanice Harrison, 2:30 p.m., Chucky Mullins Center, Russellville
Kevin Jordan, 1 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville
Carol Katic, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Mac McDonald, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Bennie Noel, 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Florence
Alexander Parker, 12 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Florence
Judy Smith, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
