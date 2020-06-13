G.W. Adams, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Michelle Clark, 11 a.m., Jones Cemetery

Thelma Dill, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Margaret Hunt, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Michael McPherson, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Darwin Miles, 2 p.m., Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, Ethridge, TN

Jagger Mills, 11-2 visitation, First United Methodist Church, Russellville

Ronnie Sawyer, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Nellie Snodgrass, 3 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, Troy

Jody Walden, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church

Tags