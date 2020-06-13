G.W. Adams, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Michelle Clark, 11 a.m., Jones Cemetery
Thelma Dill, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Margaret Hunt, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Michael McPherson, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Darwin Miles, 2 p.m., Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, Ethridge, TN
Jagger Mills, 11-2 visitation, First United Methodist Church, Russellville
Ronnie Sawyer, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Nellie Snodgrass, 3 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, Troy
Jody Walden, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
