John Baker Jr., 3 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Marilyn Brewer, 3 p.m., Loretto Memorial Gardens

Timothy Daniel, 3 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood

Delano Lawrence, 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville

Virginia McRight, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Brenda Miles, 2 p.m., Cooper Cemetery, Marion County

Brent Mills, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

William Pope, 1 p.m., Old Union Community Church, Waynesboro

Opal Sealy, 1-2 visitation, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Tags