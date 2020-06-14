John Baker Jr., 3 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Marilyn Brewer, 3 p.m., Loretto Memorial Gardens
Timothy Daniel, 3 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood
Delano Lawrence, 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville
Virginia McRight, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Brenda Miles, 2 p.m., Cooper Cemetery, Marion County
Brent Mills, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
William Pope, 1 p.m., Old Union Community Church, Waynesboro
Opal Sealy, 1-2 visitation, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
