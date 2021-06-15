David Borden, 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Jorden Collins, 3 p.m., Shackelford, Waynesboro

Patricia Fretwell, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Helen Huckeba, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Mary McNutt, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Nathaniel Murphree, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek

J.D. Smith Sr., 11 a.m., Cutshall Funeral Home

Hazel White, noon, Rogersville Funeral Home

Mary Twitty, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Katy Wilson, noon, Greenview Funeral Home

