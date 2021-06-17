Donna Biffle-Phipps, 7 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Jeremy Burgess, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Willard Cole, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Roy Crowe, 5 p.m., Tharptown Cemetery, Russellville

Oliver Jackson Sr., 11 a.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

Della Keeton, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Anna McKinney, 2:30 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

G.W. Shaffer, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Landon Smith, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Homer Speakman, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Alexander White, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Joe Whitt, 2 p.m., Skelton Funeral Home, Reform, AL

