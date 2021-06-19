DeMarcus Barnett, 11 a.m., Rock Church Cemetery, Florence
Nellie Cole, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Napoleon Croom, 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Ben Guyton, 2-4, Russellville First United Methodist Church Ministry Center
Rodrick Koger, noon, Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Travis Mobley, 5 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Liddie Reding, 12 p.m., Courtland Baptist Church
Erik Robinson, 1 p.m., East Colbert Church of Christ
Iller Spires, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Albert Trousdale, 10 a.m., Butler Cemetery
Commented