DeMarcus Barnett, 11 a.m., Rock Church Cemetery, Florence

Nellie Cole, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Napoleon Croom, 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Ben Guyton, 2-4, Russellville First United Methodist Church Ministry Center

Rodrick Koger, noon, Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Travis Mobley, 5 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Liddie Reding, 12 p.m., Courtland Baptist Church

Erik Robinson, 1 p.m., East Colbert Church of Christ

Iller Spires, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Albert Trousdale, 10 a.m., Butler Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags