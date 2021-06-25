Beverly Bulman, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Huston Clemons, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Ellis Davis, 3 p.m., Russellville First Baptist Church
Johnna Glaze, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
David Hellums, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Peggy Kerstiens, 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Loretto, TN
Robert Madden, 1 p.m., Trinity Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Laura Mann, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Chapel
Martha Masingill, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Dillard Mason, 1 p.m., Shackelford, Collinwood
Mattie Morrow, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Susan Taylor, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Bobby Thompson, 1 p.m., First MB Church, Sheffield
