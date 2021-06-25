Beverly Bulman, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Huston Clemons, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Ellis Davis, 3 p.m., Russellville First Baptist Church

Johnna Glaze, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

David Hellums, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Peggy Kerstiens, 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Loretto, TN

Robert Madden, 1 p.m., Trinity Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Laura Mann, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Chapel

Martha Masingill, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Dillard Mason, 1 p.m., Shackelford, Collinwood

Mattie Morrow, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Susan Taylor, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Bobby Thompson, 1 p.m., First MB Church, Sheffield

