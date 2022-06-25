Billy Armstead, 12 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Jason Belue, 11 a.m., Mt. New Home M.B. Church, Leighton

Torita Carroll, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Alvin Cox, 9-10 Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Martha Crane Davis, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Charles Dowdy, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Lexie Glass, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Walter Rea, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Brittany Springer, 12 p.m., New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Haleyville

Raymond Todd Jr., 12-2 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.