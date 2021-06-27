Leroy Dean, 1 p.m., Iuka United Methodist Church

Donald Gist, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Billy Mansell, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Gerald Taylor, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags