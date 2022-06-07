Brenda Cook, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral Home
Willie Hill, 4 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
David Pongetti, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sandra Pounders, 2 p.m., Beltline Church of Christ
Byron Steward, 1 p.m., Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented