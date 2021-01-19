LORETTO, TENNESSEE — June Alice Lambert Caperton, 74, died January 17, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hollis Cemetery. Mrs. Caperton was of the Church of God faith.

