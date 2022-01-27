MUSCLE SHOALS — June Barnes Howard, 92, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A private service will be held for the family with interment in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
June was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and served as Assistant City Clerk of Muscle Shoals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cary and Eva Barnes; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Tom Smith; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Virginia Howard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Susan Howard; son-in-law, Rodney Woodruff; niece, Pam Putman; and great-grandson, Tyler James Howard.
June is survived by her husband of 75 years, Edwin S. Howard; children, Eddie Howard (Dinah), Carol Thornton (Byron), Nancy Woodruff, Susan Wiginton (Johnny), Janet Jones (Brian), Jimmy Howard, and Alice Colagross (Jimmy); 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one niece; and one nephew.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
