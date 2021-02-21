TUSCUMBIA — June Brewer, 83, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Seth Hood will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was an active member of Colbert Heights Baptist Church. June retired from Reynolds and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 320. She was also a member of the Shoals Democratic Club and Colbert County Democratic executive committee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Brewer; parents, Herbert and Elsie Till; son, Brett Brewer (Katina); grandson, Shawn Brewer; brother-in-law, Horace Brewer; and five siblings.
She is survived by her son, Troy Brewer, Jr.; sister, Lucile Seago; sister-in-law, Judy Brewer; grandchildren, Kristy Barranco (Charles), Brettley Brewer (Ashlyn), Gage Brewer (Kathryn), and KaLeigh Brewer; great-grandchildren, Maddie and Tyson Brewer and Christian Barranco; special friends, Helen Marshall, Glenda Johnson, Paul Fried, and Wanda Sprague; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family.
Pallbearers will be Troy Brewer, Jr., Brettley Brewer, Gage Brewer, Paul Fried, Steven Thrasher, and Cody Counce.
Special thanks to Dr. George Evans and Dr. Therese Lango.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
