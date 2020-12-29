MUSCLE SHOALS — June C. Peden, 74, died December 27, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Belarus starts COVID-19 vaccinations with Russian shots
- Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak
- Montenegro lawmakers change religious law opposed by church
- Fate of Trump's $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
- Japan virus outbreaks, scandals sap public support for Suga
- Japan's Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus
- AP Interview: Owner confronts Israeli team's racist past
- The Latest: Hospitalizations in England exceed spring's peak
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals Council mulling short-term rental ordinance
- 2 Florence residents die in 1-vehicle crash
- Bill would block closings during emergencies
- Steelworkers strike continues as Christmas approaches
- Shoals Song Room owner goes virtual to survive
- Fire guts Colbert County lake house
- School officials: COVID took its toll educationally
- Last-minute shoppers add to good retail season
- Steelworkers' strike enters second week
- Fire guts Colbert lakehouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine reported
- Kristen D. Eastep
- Doug Aycock
- Muscle Shoals Council mulling short-term rental ordinance
- Beth Stell Province
- Shirley McCorkle Johnson
- Democrats face a turnout test in Georgia's Senate runoffs
- Steve Beavers
- William Howard 'Bill' Carson Jr.
- Possible human remains found in Alabama's Talladega County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Goodbye, Barr, and thanks for nothing (3)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- LSU hoping 'to shock the world' (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Suspect in multiple robberies arrested (1)
Online Poll
Have you paid your property taxes yet?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented