MUSCLE SHOALS — June Carolyn Peden, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery with Mark Little officiating. The family respectfully asks that all those attending wear masks.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Gray.
She is survived by her husband, Jessie M. “Roy” Peden; children, Jeff Gray, Barbara Gray, and Chris Gray; sister, Sharon Moon; grandchildren, Mattie Gray, John Peden, Christian Clemmons, Jesse Peden, Destiny Clemmons, and April Beavers; daughters-in-law, Andrea Gray and Kim Gray; and great-grandchild, Grayson Leopard.
Pallbearers will be Andy Nichols, Marty Evans, Greg Smith, John Peden, Jesse Peden, and Bob Burnell.
