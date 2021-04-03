LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — June Farris Hunter, 89, died April 1, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

