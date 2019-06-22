John Baugh, noon, Galilee MB Church, Florence
Dorothy Boyd, 11 a.m., Bethel Colbert MB Church, Leighton
Johnnie Brown Sr., noon, Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield
Eric Dixon, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Velier Dotson, 3 p.m., Raper Cemetery
Aimuel Garrison, 11 a.m., Hickory Grove Cemetery, Mount Hope
Linda Isbell, Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens of Florence
Mattie Isbell, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Leonardo Jaramillo, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Virginia Jeter, noon, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg
Ron Loney, 3 p.m., Hurricane Cemetery
Annette Marshall, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
Glenn Petty, noon, Cherokee Church of Christ
Samuel Smith, 1 p.m., Church of the Crossroads
Kayla Tays, 2 p.m., Killen Baptist Church
Robert Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John Primitive Baptist Church, Florence
Mickey Thornton, 11 a.m., Scottsboro Funeral Home
Joe Walker, 2 p.m., Hamilton United Methodist Church
Sterling Ziegler, 3:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield
