John Baugh, noon, Galilee MB Church, Florence

Dorothy Boyd, 11 a.m., Bethel Colbert MB Church, Leighton

Johnnie Brown Sr., noon, Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield

Eric Dixon, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Velier Dotson, 3 p.m., Raper Cemetery

Aimuel Garrison, 11 a.m., Hickory Grove Cemetery, Mount Hope

Linda Isbell, Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens of Florence

Mattie Isbell, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Leonardo Jaramillo, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Virginia Jeter, noon, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg

Ron Loney, 3 p.m., Hurricane Cemetery

Annette Marshall, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Glenn Petty, noon, Cherokee Church of Christ

Samuel Smith, 1 p.m., Church of the Crossroads

Kayla Tays, 2 p.m., Killen Baptist Church

Robert Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John Primitive Baptist Church, Florence

Mickey Thornton, 11 a.m., Scottsboro Funeral Home

Joe Walker, 2 p.m., Hamilton United Methodist Church

Sterling Ziegler, 3:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

