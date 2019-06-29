James Burns, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Adelle Davis, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Louise McCarley, 2 p.m., Freewill Baptist Church
Jimmie Nell Duncan, noon, Greenview Funeral Home
Virginia Ray, 10 a.m., Florence First United Methodist Church
Laurie Reeves, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Kathryn Robinson, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Katherine “Katie” Smith, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Anderson
Henry Walker, 4 pm., Olive Baptist Church, Hodges, Al
Perry Watkins, 12:30 p.m., Little Zion MB Church, Rogersville
