James Burns, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Adelle Davis, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Louise McCarley, 2 p.m., Freewill Baptist Church

Jimmie Nell Duncan, noon, Greenview Funeral Home

Virginia Ray, 10 a.m., Florence First United Methodist Church

Laurie Reeves, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Kathryn Robinson, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Katherine “Katie” Smith, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Anderson

Henry Walker, 4 pm., Olive Baptist Church, Hodges, Al

Perry Watkins, 12:30 p.m., Little Zion MB Church, Rogersville

