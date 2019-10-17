FLORENCE — June Hope Ewell Howard, 77, Florence, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served for Meals on Wheels for several years. She was a past Elder for Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 2 to 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, services to follow at 3 p.m. Reverend John McKell will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Randolph Ewell and Mildred Bradley Ewell; son, Patrick Howard; brother, Norman Ewell; grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler Howard and Robert Adam Eckl.
She is survived by her husband, Sud Robert “Bob” Howard, Jr.; sons, Gary Howard (Kelli), Nebraska and Robbie Howard (Leah), Florence; daughter, Kimberly Eckl (Joe), Florence; brothers, Nelson Ewell, Bradley Ewell and Richard Ewell; sisters, Vivian and Margaret; and grandchildren, Joey Howard, Lauren Howard, Cale Eckl and Levi Howard.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse and Chloe’s Fund for Medical Needs of Florence Shelter Animals.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
