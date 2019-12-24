FLORENCE — June Moon Lester, 87, of Florence, passed away December 23, 2019 at El Reposo Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lester was preceded in death by her husband, O.L. Lester; and parents, Harry and Pauline Moon.
She is survived by her son, Terry Lester; daughters, Pam Campbell and husband, Venoy and Suzanne Seat; grandchildren, Michael Latchem and wife, Donna, Chris Latchem, Logan Lester and wife, Brandi and Lisa Lester Rockwell and husband, Chris; great- grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler and Maggie Grace Latchem, Adelyn Lester and Evan Riley Rockwell.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of El Reposo for their loving care of our mother.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
