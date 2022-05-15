LAWRENCEBURG, TN — June Pope, 85, died May 13, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, form 5-7 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Springer Road Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.