MUSCLE SHOALS — June Rita McDaniel Kirby, 95, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Dr. Tom Whatley and Dr. Will Rushing will be officiating.
Bob and June were the first couple to be married at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church where she was a lifetime member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Kirby; father, Carter Ennis McDaniel; mother, Agnes Jones McDaniel; sister-in-law, Jo K. Stephenson; brothers, Ray, Joe, Buster McDaniel; and sister, Doris Ann Britcliff.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Kirby; granddaughter, Erin June Kirby; great-grandchildren, Skyler Kirby-Ritter and Isabelle Kirby-Ritter; her best friend, Lexi; sisters, Eleanor Lee Jordan, Betty Jean Taylor, and Kay Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry Reed, Steve Scurlock, Ricky Gist, John Kennemer, Roger Balentine, and Gene Brown.
Special thanks to Larry Reed and Abbey Judy.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
