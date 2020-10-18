FLORENCE
Justin Andrew Ross, 34, of Florence, passed away October 14, 2020. He was born in Florence, AL, on May 13, 1986. Justin’s hobby was collecting action figures and his favorite place to go was the beach.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Eddie Garner officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum.
Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Olga Ross; and maternal grandfather, Bobby Beckham; uncle, Mark Ross; and a step-grandfather, Paul Kyle.
He is survived by his parents, Roy and Wanda Ross; brothers, Eric Ross (Jenilee), and Roy Nicholas Ross (fiancée Amanda Williamson); maternal grandmother, Dorothy Beckham Kyle; nephew, Andrew Bentley Ross; aunts and uncles, Judy and Ronnie Stanfill, Becky and Steve Umphrey, and Paula Simmons and Doug Gooch; and numerous cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Baskins, Daniel Vanhoose, Jerrod Bendall, Lake Blasingame, Nick Ross, and Donny Weaver.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jerrod Bendall and the Arc of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arc of the Shoals Day Program.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented