F.2.9.23 Justin Burleson.jpg

CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Justin Lee Burleson, 34, of Cypress Inn, TN, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2023. Visitation will be today, February 9th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be Friday, February 10th, at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Gary Cosby officiating. There will be a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Whitten’s Crossroads Cemetery in Iron City, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you