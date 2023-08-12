F.8.12.23 Justin Ramsey.jpg

KILLEN — Justin Edward Ramsey, 41, Killen, passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. There will be a visitation on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Glick Family Funeral Home, 3600 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431

