SPANISH FORT — Justin McWilliams, 36, Spanish Fort, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. There will be a graveside service with Military Honors on Thursday, December 29, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Jeff Ingram will officiate.
Justin served as a Corpsman in the US Navy and received a Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott McWilliams.
Justin is survived by his wife, Rebecca McWilliams, Spanish Fort; mother, Cindy McWilliams, Tuscumbia; sisters, Lauren Klazar, WV, and Katie Ann McWilliams, TX; and grandmothers, Mary McWilliams and Patricia Elders.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
