RUSSELLVILLE — Justin Nelson, 42, of Russellville passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A graduate of Russellville High School, Justin was a member of First Baptist Church in Russellville.
Survivors include his mother, Windy Nelson; brother, Benji Nelson (Leigh); nieces and nephews, Tyler, Skyler, Austin (Addie), Christian Nelson, Roy Littrell, Ashley Coker, and Brittany Russell (Jon Ray); five great-nieces and one great-nephew; grandmothers, Nettie Mae Seal and Faylene Nelson; aunts, Gayla Nelson, Jackie Baker, Sarah Young (George), and Renee Kimbrough (Jeff); uncle, Michael Seal (Chris); and godparents, Rickey and Diane McAnally; and many other extended family and friends.
Justin was preceded in death by his father, Ben Nelson; and grandfathers, Gayle Nelson and Malcolm Seal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a favorite charity.
