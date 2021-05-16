LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Justin “Opey” Purcell, 30, died May 14, 2021. Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Monday at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Gobble Cemetery. He was employed with the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.