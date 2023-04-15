F.4.15.23 Justin Purser.jpg
FLORENCE — Justin Walter “Dusty” Purser, also known as Papa, 77, of Florence, AL, passed away at his home on April 13, 2023. Dusty was retired from TVA Rad-Waste Labor and was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. He was also a member of Greenhill, AL Masonic Lodge #402. Dusty was a proud United States Army veteran and he was disabled in the Vietnam War.

