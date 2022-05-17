HAMILTON — Juston Pharr, 76, died May 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Happy Hill Church of God of Prophecy with burial in Single Springs Cemetery in Vina.

