MUSCLE SHOALS — Kaitlin Leanne Gargis, 27, of Muscle Shoals passed way Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 in the funeral home chapel. The burial will be private.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Aline Gargis; uncle, Chad Gargis; grandmother, Nina Morgan.
Survivors include father, Kyle Gargis; mother, Tamie Holloway (Stephen); children, Raeleigh and Zayden Smith; sister, Jacqueline Holloway; nephew, Rhett Plumlee; and grandparents, Don Gargis, Harold Cummings, Jeannette Muns, and Ellis Holloway.
Kaitlin loved to cook, sing, write songs and poetry and especially enjoyed playing with her kids. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. She was a people person and loved all animals, especially cats.
